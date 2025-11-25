Menu
India vs South Africa: Visitors on the verge of series sweep

South Africa declared their second innings at 260 for five and set an improbable target of 549. India finished the day at 27 for two.
Last Updated : 25 November 2025, 12:14 IST
Published 25 November 2025, 12:14 IST
