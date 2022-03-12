Ind vs SL: India bowled out for 252 in first innings

India vs Sri Lanka: India bowled out for 252 in first innings

Middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer was India's top scorer and he fell eight runs short of his century when he was stumped

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 12 2022, 18:57 ist
  • updated: Mar 12 2022, 18:57 ist
Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya De Silva with teammates celebrate the wicket of India's batter R Ashwin during the first day of 2nd test cricket match between India and Sri Lanka at Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo

India were bowled out for 252 in the first innings on day one of the day-night test in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer was India's top scorer and he fell eight runs short of his century when he was stumped, the last wicket to fall in the innings.

Lasith Embuldeniya (3-94) and Praveen Jayawickrama (3-81) picked up three wickets each for Sri Lanka. 

India
Sri Lanka
Test series
Cricket
Sports News

