India vs Sri Lanka: India bowled out for 252 in first innings

India were bowled out for 252 in the first innings on day one of the day-night test in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer was India's top scorer and he fell eight runs short of his century when he was stumped, the last wicket to fall in the innings.

Lasith Embuldeniya (3-94) and Praveen Jayawickrama (3-81) picked up three wickets each for Sri Lanka.

