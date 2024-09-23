India's Pant says enjoyed setting field against himself

New Delhi: India's Rishabh Pant enjoyed the experience of setting the field against himself in the opening test against Bangladesh in Chennai, the maverick wicketkeeper-batsman said.

Pant made a belligerent hundred in his first test since a horrific car accident in 2022 as India thumped Bangladesh by 280 runs in the series opener at the M A Chidambaram Stadium.

As entertaining with the bat as with his relentless chatter from behind the stumps, Pant was seen advising Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto what the field setting should be while he was batting.

"One fielder here, midwicket," Pant was caught saying in the stump microphone gesturing to the leg side. Shanto even obliged him by deploying a player there on day three of the contest.