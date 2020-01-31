Injured Kane Williamson out of 4th T20 against India

PTI
PTI, Wellington,
  • Jan 31 2020, 12:11pm ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2020, 12:14pm ist
Kane Williamson during the third Twenty20 cricket match between New Zealand and India. (AFP Photo)

 New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has been ruled out of Friday's fourth T20 International against India here owing to a shoulder injury.

Pacer Tim Southee will lead the Black Caps in his absence.

"Captain Kane Williamson has been ruled out of tonight's 4th T20I with a left-shoulder injury (AC joint) sustained while diving in the field in game 3. He will hopefully be available for the final game of the series at Bay Oval," New Zealand Cricket (NZC) posted on its official Twitter handle.

The final game of the series will be played at Mount Maunganui on Sunday. 

