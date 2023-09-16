Home
Home

Injured shoulder likely to force Pakistan's Naseem Shah out of ICC Cricket World Cup

The 20-year-old pacer suffered the injury during Pakistan's Super-4 clash against arch-rival India in an Asia Cup match in Sri Lanka.
Last Updated 16 September 2023, 13:56 IST

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah's recent shoulder injury has cast doubts over his participation in the forthcoming World Cup, set to be held in India next month. The 20-year-old pacer suffered the injury during Pakistan's Super-4 clash against arch-rival India in an Asia Cup match in Sri Lanka.

Shah walked off during the 46th over Indian innings after injuring the right shoulder muscle.

According to ESPNCricinfo, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has analysed the scans he underwent in Dubai, which indicate that he could be ruled out for the year-remainder, effectively ruling him out of the World Cup.

Also, with Pakistan set to play three Tests in Australia in December, Shah's participation in the same appears dicey for now.

The PCB is still awaiting the results of a secondary scan, which is due to arrive in the coming days. Although Shah was replaced by Zaman Khan in the Asia Cup, Pakistan failed to make it to the final.

(Published 16 September 2023, 13:56 IST)
