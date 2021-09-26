IPL 2021: KKR set target of 172 for CSK

Kolkata Knight Riders have posted a score of 171 for the loss of six wickets against the Chennai Super Kings in the first innings. Steady knocks from Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi and Dinesh Karthik have helped KKR set a target of 172 for CSK.
KKR has fielded an unchanged XI from their last game against Mumbai Indians, while CSK made a solitary change to their playing XI with Sam Curran coming in for Dwayne Bravo.
Teams:
KKR: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Prasidh Krishna.
CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.
