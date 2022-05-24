IPL 2022 Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Live: Debutants GT face off against RR in direct ticket to final

IPL debutants Gujarat Titans have turned out to be the surprise package of IPL 2022 by topping the table and becoming the first side in the competition to qualify for the playoffs. The Hardik Pandya-led side now has a chance to make their debut IPL season even more memorable when they face inaugural winners Rajasthan Royals in a clash for a direct ticket to the final on Tuesday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Stay tuned for live updates.
Rajasthanalso have opener Jos Buttler, the leading run-getter of the tournament with 629 runs. But they will be concerned by him getting out for single-digit scores in the last three matches. They will also hope for Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal and Yashasvi Jaiswal to get big scores in Qualifier 1.
What has worked really well forGujaratinIPL2022 has been the bowling attack built around Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson and Rashid Khan. The bowling attack has done well in power-play, picking 25 wickets, the most by any team in the tournament, eleven of which have been picked by Shami.
The team which wins Qualifier 1 on Tuesday goes straight into the final while the team on the losing side will get another shot at making the final when it faces the winner of the match between teams placed third and fourth in Qualifier 2 at Ahmedabad.