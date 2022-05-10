IPL 2022 | Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Live: GT opt to bat

  • updated: May 10 2022, 19:25 ist
On a slippery slope after back-to-back losses, Gujarat Titans will need their batters to fire when they take on high-flying Lucknow Super Giants as both teams look to seal IPL play-offs berth in Pune on Tuesday.
  • 19:26

    The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. LSG players are on the field and in a huddle. GT openers Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.

  • 19:06

    Teams

    Gujarat Titans(Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

    Lucknow Super Giants(Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Karan Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan

  • 19:00

    Toss

    GT won the toss and chose to bat first

  • 18:39

    LSG, who have won their last four games, would be brimming with confidence as they head to the fixture with a morale-boosting 75-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders.

  • 18:39

    Both teams have 16 points each from 11 outings and a win for either of them will confirm the passage to the next stage.

  • 18:38

    WhileGujaratled the points table for most part of the league,Lucknowmoved ahead of them to take the top spot. The Hardik Pandya-ledGujaratside's winning streak came to an end with back-to-back losses against Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians last week.