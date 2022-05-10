IPL 2022 | Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Live: GT opt to bat
IPL 2022 | Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Live: GT opt to bat
updated: May 10 2022, 19:25 ist
On a slippery slope after back-to-back losses, Gujarat Titans will need their batters to fire when they take on high-flying Lucknow Super Giants as both teams look to seal IPL play-offs berth in Pune on Tuesday.
19:26
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. LSG players are on the field and in a huddle. GT openers Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
19:06
Teams
Gujarat Titans(Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami
Lucknow Super Giants(Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Karan Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan
19:00
Toss
GT won the toss and chose to bat first
18:39
LSG, who have won their last four games, would be brimming with confidence as they head to the fixture with a morale-boosting 75-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders.
18:39
Both teams have 16 points each from 11 outings and a win for either of them will confirm the passage to the next stage.
18:38
WhileGujaratled the points table for most part of the league,Lucknowmoved ahead of them to take the top spot. The Hardik Pandya-ledGujaratside's winning streak came to an end with back-to-back losses against Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians last week.
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. LSG players are on the field and in a huddle. GT openers Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Teams
Gujarat Titans(Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami
Lucknow Super Giants(Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Karan Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan
Toss
GT won the toss and chose to bat first
LSG, who have won their last four games, would be brimming with confidence as they head to the fixture with a morale-boosting 75-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders.
Both teams have 16 points each from 11 outings and a win for either of them will confirm the passage to the next stage.
WhileGujaratled the points table for most part of the league,Lucknowmoved ahead of them to take the top spot. The Hardik Pandya-ledGujaratside's winning streak came to an end with back-to-back losses against Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians last week.