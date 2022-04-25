IPL 2022 | Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Live: Early blow for CSK as Uthappa goes, Santner and Gaikwad in the middle
updated: Apr 25 2022, 21:45 ist
Chennai Super Kings would look for inspiration from the talismanic Mahendra Singh Dhoni once again while eyeing improvement on multiple fronts when they take on Punjab Kings in the IPL match in Mumbai on Monday.
21:41
CSK 13/1 after 3 overs
Rabada to bowl, Santner is on strike.
2.1Rabada to Santner, no run, length ball, outside off, left alone
2.2Rabada to Santner, no run, length ball on off, pushed to extra cover
2.3Rabada to Santner, no run, length ball on off stump, pushed back to bowler
2.4Rabada to Santner, no run, back of length aimed at his head, just manages to duck under it.
2.5Rabada to Santner, 1 run,yorker around off, drilled to mid off
2.6Rabada to Gaikwad, 1 run
21:36
CSK 11/1 after 2 overs
Sandeep to bowl, Uthappa is on strike.
1.1 Sandeep to Uthappa,no run, length ball, wide outside off, cut to point fielder
1.2Sandeep to Uthappa, no run, length ball around off, pushed back to bowler.
1.3Sandeep to Uthappa, no run, full on off, pushed to cover
1.4Sandeep to Uthappa, no run, back of length, outside off, pulled to mid wicket fielder
1.5Sandeep to Uthappa,OUT! Touch fuller this time, swings in, goes for a heave, miscues it to mid wicket fielder.
Mitch Santneris the new batter.
1.6Sandeep to Santner, 1 run
21:28
CSK 10/0 after 1 over
Rabada to bowl Gaikwad is on strike.
0.1 Rabada to Gaikwad, no run, back of length outside off, punched to cover
0.2Rabada toGaikwad, 1 run, length ball around off stump, tucked to deep fine leg
0.3Rabada to Uthappa, no run, back of length, outside off, beats his bat
0.4Rabada to Uthappa, 1 run, length ball on middle, pushed to mid on
0.5Rabada toGaikwad,FOUR!!back of length, outside off punched infront of cover
0.6Rabada to Gaikwad,FOUR!! Full, wide outside off, driven through extra cover
21:27
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. PBKS players are on the field and in a huddle. CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Robin Uthappa march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
21:12
PBKS 187/4 after 20 overs
Bravo to bowl, Livingstone is on strike.
19.1Bravo toLivingstone,OUT! Slower ball, comes down looking to hit it over legside, top edge goes high in the sky, Mukesh takes it at short third.
Jonny Bairstow is the new batter
19.2Bravo to Bairstow, 1 run, yorker around off stump, slower one, dips infront of him, dabbed to short third man
19.3Bravo to Dhawan,SIX!! Slow ball angling across from him, swings it over deep mid wicket
19.4Bravo to Dhawan, 1 run, yorker outside off, jabbed to extra cover
19.5Bravo toBairstow,FOUR!! full toss on his body, deposited over short fine leg
19.6Bravo toBairstow, 1 run, length ball, wide outside off, heaved to long on, looks for a second run,RUN OUT at batting end! Jonny Bairstow!
21:06
PBKS 174/2 after 19 overs
Pretorius to bowl, Dhawan is on strike,
18.1 Pretorius to Dhawan, 1 run,around the wicket,full ball on middle and leg, nudged behind square leg
18.2Pretorius to Livingstone,FOUR!! standing way outside his crease, faster one, full on off stump. heaved to deep backward square leg
18.3Pretorius toLivingstone,SIX!! Full ball outside off, clobbered over long off. Livingstone is on fire!!
18.4Pretorius toLivingstone,SIX!! Two in Two!! Short of length, outside off, banged over deep mid wicket
18.5Pretorius toLivingstone, 1 run, wide yorker, under edge to keeper
18.6Pretorius to Dhawan,FOUR!! length ball outside off, picks it from there and lapped over short fine leg
20:59
PBKS 152/2 after 18 overs
Bravo to bowl, Dhawan is on strike.
17.1 Bravo to Dhawan, no ball, the ball is behind side return crease.
17.1 Bravo to Dhawan, free hit, 1 run, full toss around stump and hit to deep mid wicket
17.2Bravo to Rajapaksa,OUT! Caught!! Wide outside off, slower one and comes down to loft it, mistimes and Dube takes it at deep extra cover.
Liam Livingstone is the new batter.
17.3Bravo to Livingstone, 1 run, slow ball outside off, steps down and clipped to deep mid wicket
17.4Bravo to Dhawan, 1 run, full, wide and outside off, squeezed to deep point
17.5Bravo toLivingstone, wide
17.5 Bravo toLivingstone, 1 run, length ball, slow and wide, mistimed to mid on
17.6Bravo to Dhawan, 1 run
20:55
PBKS 145/1 after 17 overs
Mukesh to bowl, Dhawan is on strike.
16.1Mukesh to Dhawan, 1 run, full toss on off stump, heaved to long on
16.2Mukesh to Rajapaksa, 1 run, yorker on middle and leg, under edge to deep square leg
16.3Mukesh to Dhawan,FOUR!! Shuffles in his crease, low full toss on his leg stump, moves to offside and ramped over short fine ;eg
16.4Mukesh to Dhawan, no run, yorker on middle stump, dug out and goes back to bowler
16.5Mukesh to Dhawan, 2 runs, yorker on off stump, pushed to wide of long on
16.6Mukesh to Dhawan, 1 run
20:46
PBKS 136/1 after 16 overs
Bravo to bowl, Rajapaksa is on strike.
15.1 Bravo to Rajapaksa, 2 runs, low full toss around off, smashed down the ground
15.2Bravo toRajapaksa, 1 run, length ball, slow ball, angling across, mistimed to long off
15.3Bravo to Dhawan, no ball, the ball landed behind square and hence the no ball.
15.3 Bravo to Dhawan, FOUR!! Low full toss outside off, smashed fine of long on
15.3 Bravo to Dhawan,FOUR!! full ball outside off, slower oner, lofted over fine mid off fielder. Excellent timing.
15.4Bravo to Dhawan, 1 run, full ball, around off, slower one, under edge to first slip
15.6Bravo toRajapaksa, no run, yorker,
20:41
PBKS123/1 after 15 overs
Theekshana to bowl, Dhawan is on strike.
14.1 Theekshana to Dhawan, 1 run, carrom ball, flat length on off, pushed to long on
14.2Theekshana to Rajapaksa, 1 run, full ball on his pads, paddle swept to short fine leg
14.3Theekshana to Dhawan, 2 runs, full ball on off stump, tucked to deep mid wicket
14.4Theekshana to Dhawan, 1 run, full ball on middle and leg, steps down and leading edge to extra cover
14.5Theekshana toRajapaksa, 1 run, length ball, off break and pushed behind square leg
14.6Theekshana to Dhawan, no run
20:36
PBKS 117/1 after 14 overs
Pretorius to bowl, Rajapaksa is on strike,
13.1 Pretorius to Rajapaksa, 1 run, full, slow, and wide of off stump, sweeped to deep mid wicket
13.2Pretorius to Dhawan, 1 run, full outside off, slow and pushed to extra cover
13.3Pretorius toRajapaksa,SIX!! Low full toss, wide outside off, clobbered over long off
13.4Pretorius toRajapaksa, 1 run, slow, full and wide outside off, goes for sweep, under edge to short fine leg
13.5Pretorius to Dhawan,FOUR!! Full, wide outside off, moves to his offside and swept infront of deep square leg. 50 for Shikhar Dhawan
13.6Pretorius to Dhawan, 1 run
20:32
PBKS 102/1 after 13 overs
Theekshana to bowl, Dhawan is on strike.
12.1 Theekshana to Dhawan, 1 run, full ball on his pads, tucked to short fine leg
12.2Theekshana to Rajapaksa,FOUR!! Overpitched outside off, angling across and driven through extra cover
12.3Theekshana toRajapaksa, 1 run, full, outside off, extra bounce and guided to short third
12.4Theekshana to Dhawan, no run
12.5Theekshana to Dhawan, wide
12.5 Theekshana to Dhawan, 1 run,full ball on pads, tucked on the leg side
12.6Theekshana toRajapaksa,1 run
20:25
PBKS 94/1 after 12 overs
Mukesh to bowl, Rajapaksa is on strike.
11.1 Mukesh to Rajapaksa, 1 run,yorker around off, dug out to long on
11.2Mukesh to Dhawan, wide
11.2 Mukesh to Dhawan. wide
11.2 Mukesh to Dhawan,FOUR! Full outside off, slashed through infront of deep point.
11.3Mukesh to Dhawan,FOUR!! Touch back of length this time, outside off, guided behind deep backward point
11.4Mukesh to Dhawan, no run
11.5Mukesh to Dhawan,FOUR!! Moves to offside, Full ball on his pads, flicked in between short fine leg and backward square leg
11.6Mukesh to Dhawan, 1 run
20:21
PBKS 78/1 after 11 overs
Pretorius to bowl, Dhawan is on strike.
10.1 Pretorius to Dhawan, no run, yorker on the fourth stump, dug out back to bowler
10.2Pretorius to Dhawan, 1 run, low full toss on middle and leg, pushed to long on
10.3Pretorius to Rajapaksa, 1 run, short ball on pads, tucked to deep fine leg
10.4Pretorius to Dhawan, 1 run, slow, back of length on off, pulled to deep square
10.5Pretorius toRajapaksa, 1 run, length ball around off stump, pushed to mid on
10.6Pretorius to Dhawan, 2 runs
20:13
PBKS 72/1 after 10 overs
Bravo to bowl, Rajapaksa is on strike.
9.1 Bravo to Rajapaksa,1 run, full and wide outside off, squeezed to deep point
9.2Bravo to Dhawan, 1 run, length ball outside off, slow, pushed to extra cover
9.3Bravo toRajapaksa, length ball outside off cutter, swing and a miss towards leg side
9.4Bravo toRajapaksa, wide
9.4 Bravo toRajapaksa,FOUR!! Full toss, wide outside off, thick outside edge over short third man
9.5Bravo toRajapaksa, 2 runs, full ball slow off cutter, on middle and leg, pushed to long on
9.6Bravo to Rajapaksa, no run
20:08
PBKS 63/1 after 9 overs
Jadeja to bowl, Rajapaksa is on strike.
8.1 Jadeja to Rajapaksa, 1 run, length ball outside off, pushed to point
8.2Jadeja to Dhawan, 1 run, full on off, swept behind square leg
8.3Jadeja toRajapaksa, wide
8.3 Jadeja toRajapaksa, 1 run, length ball on pads, tucked behind on legside
8.4Jadeja to Dhawan, 1 run, length ball outside off, tucked to deep point
8.5Jadeja toRajapaksa,SIX!! Full ball outside off, slog sweeped over deep mid wicket, where he spills the catch.
8.6Jadeja toRajapaksa, 1 run
20:03
PBKS 51/1 after 8 overs
Pretorius to bowl, Dhawan is on strike.
7.1 Pretorius to Dhawan, wide
7.1Pretorius to Dhawan, 1 run, full ball outside off, pushed to extra cover
7.2Pretorius to Rajapaksa, no run, length ball outside off, swing and a miss.
7.3Pretorius toRajapaksa, no run, length ball, slow outside off, drive and a miss
7.4Pretorius toRajapaksa, 1 run, full ball outside off, pushed to deep point
7.5Pretorius to Dhawan,FOUR!! Full, slow and wide, slashed infront of deep cover
7.6Pretorius to Dhawan,.wide
7.6 Pretotius to Dhawan, no run
19:59
PBKS 43/1 after 7 overs
Jadeja to bowl, Dhawan is on strike.
6.1 Jadeja to Dhawan, 1 run, length ball on pads, tucked behind on legside
6.2Jadeja to Rajapaksa,1 run, length ball on pads, tucked to deep square leg
6.3Jadeja to Dhawan, 1 run, short and wide, cut to backward point
6.4Jadeja toRajapaksa, 1 run, full ball on leg stump, high in the sky and dropped at deep mid wicket
6.5Jadeja to Dhawan, 1 run
6.6Jadeja toRajapaksa, wide
6.6 Jadeja toRajapaksa, no run
19:54
PBKS 37/1 after 6 overs
Theekshana to bowl, Agarwal is on strike.
5.1 Theekshana to Agarwal, 1 run, length ball on off stump, clipped to deep mid wicket
5.2Theekshana to Dhawan,SIX! Full ball outside off, swept over deep mid wicket. 9000 T20 runs for Shikhar Dhawan
5.3Theekshana to Dhawan, 1 run, full ball on off stump, pushed to mid off
5.4Theekshana to Agarwal, no run, length ball outside off, pushed to extra cover
5.5Theekshana to Agarwal,OUT! Touch full this time, flat, quick, and outside off, thick edge goes to backward point.
Bhanuka Rajapaksa is the new batter
5.6Theekshana to Rajapaksa, no run
19:50
PBKS 29/0 after 5 overs
Santner to bowl, Agarwal is on strike.
4.1 Santner to Agarwal,FOUR!! Short and wide, slashed through cover
4.2Santner to Agarwal, 1 leg bye
4.3Santner to Dhawan, no run, length ball on off, pushed to extra cover
4.4Santner to Dhawan, 1 run, length ball outside off, swept infront of long on
4.5Santner to Agarwal, 1 run, length ball on off, pushed to long on
4.6Santner to Dhawan, no run
19:45
PBKS 22/0 after 4 overs
Mukesh to bowl, Dhawan is on strike.
3.1Mukesh to Dhawan, 2 run, full ball outside off, lofted over mid off.
3.2Mukesh to Dhawan, 1 run, full, wide and outside off, slashed in between coverand deep point
3.3Mukesh to Agarwal, 1 run, short ball on stumps, pulled to square leg
3.4Mukesh to Dhawan, no run, length ball, outside off, swing and a miss
3.5Mukesh to Dhawan, 1 run, length ball on off stump, dabbed to backward point
3.6Mukesh to Agarwal, wide
3.6 Mukesh to Agarwal, 1 run
19:40
PBKS 15/0 after 3 overs
Santner to bowl, Agarwal is on strike.
2.1 Santner to Agarwal, 1 run, length ball on leg stump, pushed to mid off
2.2Santner to Dhawan, no run, length ball outside off, dabbed to backjward point
2.3Santner to Dhawan, 1 run, full ball on off stump, under edge to short fine leg
2.4Santner to Agarwal, no run, full ball outside off, tucked to extra cover
2.5Santner to Agarwal, no run, length ball around off stump, goes straight, misses
2.6Santner to Agarwal, no run
19:35
PBKS 13/0 after 2 overs
Theekshana to bowl, Dhawan is on strike.
1.1 Theekshana to Dhawan, 1 run, length ball on off stump, pushed to point.6000 runs for Shikhar Dhawan in the IPL.
1.2Theekshana to Agarwal, 1 run, full on leg stump, clipped to long on
1.3Theekshana to Dhawan, 1 run, touch fuller on off stump, dabbed to short cover
1.4Theekshana to Agarwal, no run. touch fuller outside off stump, pushed to cover
1.5Theekshana to Agarwal,FOUR!! Short and wide, deft touch wide of short third man.
1.6Theekshana to Agarwal, wide
1.6 Theekshana to Agarwal, 1 run
19:27
PBKS 4/0 after 1 over
Mukesh to start for CSK, Mayank Agarwal is on strike.
0.1Mukesh to Agarwal, 2 runs, length ball outside off, driven through extra cover
0.2Mukesh to Agarwal, non run, length ball on stumps, pushed to cover
0.3Mukesh to Agarwal, no run, touch fuller on off, driven to short extra cover
0.4Mukesh to Agarwal, 1 run, length ball, outside off, pushed to cover
0.5Mukesh to Dhawan, 1 run, full ball on off stump, defended to short cover
0.6Mukesh to Agarwal, no run
19:26
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. CSK players are on the field and in a huddle. PBKSopeners Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
19:03
Teams
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana
Punjabbatting unit has been plagued by inconsistency all season. While they boast of power-hitters like Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livinstone, and Shah Rukh Khan, consistency is something they would aim for.
18:51
Defending champions CSK have faltered in all departments this season. They haven't played the cricket they are known for under skipper Ravindra Jadeja, who has not been able to lead from the front.
18:50
While PBKS are placed eighth, CSK occupy the penultimate slot in theIPLpoints table.
18:50
CSK have won two out of their seven matches so far, whilePunjabKings are a touch better with three victories from seven outings.
