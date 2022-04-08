IPL 2022 | Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Live: Liam Livingstone is in the middle, PBKS 2 down
updated: Apr 08 2022, 20:11 ist
Gujarat Titans' lethal pace attack is all set to ask some probing questions to the dynamic Punjab Kings top-order when the two teams lock horns in an IPL match on Friday. Stay tuned for live updates.
20:05
PBKS 60/2 after 8 overs
Nalkande to bowl, Livingstone is on strike.
7.1 Nalkande to Livingstone, wide
7.1Nalkande to Livingstone, 1 run
7.2Nalkande to Shikhar, no run
7.3Nalkande to Shikhar, 1 run
7.4Nalkande to Livingstone,SIX!! Down the wicket he comes, down the ground he hammers it.
7.5Nalkande to Livingstone, 1 run
7.6Nalkande to Shikhar, 1 run
20:01
PBKS 49/2 after 7 overs
Ferguson to bowl, Shikhar is on strike.
6.1Ferguson to Shikhar, no run
6.2Ferguson to Shikhar, no run
6.3Ferguson to Shikhar, 2 runs
6.4Ferguson to Shikhar, 1 run
6.5Ferguson to Livingstone, 1 run
6.6Ferguson to Shikhar, 2 runs
19:57
PBKS 43/2 after 6 overs
Rashid to bowl, Shikhar is on strike.
5.1Rashid to Shikhar, 1 run
5.2Rashid to Livingstone, 1 run
5.3Rashid to Shikhar, no run
5.4Rashid to Shikhar, 2 runs
5.5Rashid to Shikhar, no run
5.6Rashid to Shikhar, 1 run
19:50
PBKS 38/2 after 5 overs
Lockie Ferguson to bowl, Shikhar is on strike.
4.1Ferguson to Shikhar,FOUR!! Full and on fifth stump, uppish drive over long off
4.2Ferguson to Shikhar,FOUR!! Full and this time driven through the covers
4.3Ferguson to Shikhar, 1 run
4.4Ferguson to Bairstow, no run
4.5Ferguson to Bairstow,OUT!! CAUGHT!! Short ball on his body and he looks to guide it over short third man but didn't time it.
Liam Livingstone is next batter.
4.6Ferguson to Livingstone,FOUR!! On leg stump, glances it to fine leg
19:44
PBKS 25/1 after 4 overs
Hardik to bowl, Shikhar is on strike.
3.1Hardik to Shikhar, no run
3.2Hardik to Shikhar, no run
3.3Hardik to Shikhar, 1 run.Gently tapped the bowl and Miller at cover was quick to pick and throw the ball. Saved by a whisker
3.4Hardik to Bairstow, no run
3.5Hardik to Bairstow, no run
3.6Hardik to Bairstow,FOUR!! Short ball pulls it to square leg
19:40
PBKS 20/1 after 3 overs
Shami to bowl, Shikhar is on strike.Jonny Bairstow is next batter
2.1 Shami to Shikhar,FOUR!! Short of length, tries to guide it to third man, inisde egde and ball goes to fine leg
2.2Shami to Shikhar, no run
2.3Shami to Shikhar, 1 run
2.4Shami to Bairstow,FOUR!! On his pads and flicks it to square leg
2.5Shami to Bairstow, no run
2.6Shami to Bairstow, no run
19:34
PBKS 11/1 after 2 overs
Hardik Pandya to bowl, Mayank is on strike.
1.1 Hardik to Mayank, 1 leg bye
1.2Hardik to Shikhar,FOUR!! Short ball, on fifth stump, inside egde and ball goes past wicketkeeper
1.3Hardik to Shikhar, no run
1.4Hardik to Shikhar, 1 run
1.5Hardik to Mayank, no run
1.6Hardik to Mayank,OUT! Short ball on his body, rushed him as he looked to pull it, only miscues it and Rashid catches it at mid-wicket
19:27
PBKS 5/0 after 1 over
Mohmmad Shami to start for GT, Mayank Agarwal is on strike.
0.1Shami to Mayank, no run
0.2Shami to Mayank, no run
0.3Shami to Mayank, no run
0.4Shami to Mayank,FOUR!! On his pads, lofts it over mid-on
0.5Shami to Mayank, no run
0.6Shami to Mayank, 1 run
19:26
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. GT players are on the field and in a huddle. PBKS openers Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawanmarch to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Gujarat Titans won the toss and opt to bowl first.
18:35
In case ofPunjab, they have two match-winning bowlers in Kagiso Rabada and leg-spinner Rahul Chahar but Arshdeep Singh, debutant Vaibhav Arora and Livingstione himself did a commendable job against Chennai.
18:35
Ferguson and Mohammed Shami make for the most potent new ball pair after the first two weeks. With head coach Anil Kumble they would like to devise a strategy to keepPunjabKings under check during the Powerplay overs.
18:34
Punjabin their three games have shown that the approach this year would be to go hammer and tongs during the Powerplay overs and set the tempo for the rest of the innings.
Teams
Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow(w), Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh
Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande
Toss
Gujarat Titans won the toss and opt to bowl first.
