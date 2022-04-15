IPL 2022 | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live: Natarajan already has 2 wickets in his first over
updated: Apr 15 2022, 19:56 ist
Back to winning ways, a resurgent Sunrisers Hyderabad will be forced to tinker their successful combination following Washington Sundar's injury as they face Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL in Mumbai on Friday. Stay tuned for live updates.
19:49
KKR 31/3 after 5 overs
Natarajan to bowl, Iyer is on strike.
4.1Natarajan to Iyer, OUT!! Bowled'im!Full on fifth stump, nips back and goes through the gap between bat and pad his timber.
Sunil Narine is new batter
4.2Natarajan to Narine,SIX!! Length ball, clears his front leg and slams it over deep mid wicket.
4.3Natarajan to Narine,OUT! Low full toss on his leg stump, moves to his leg side and tries to slice it over cover and hits it straight to cover fielder.
Nitish Rana is new batter.
4.4Natarajan to Rana, no run, full ball on middle, leading edge to cover
4.5Natarajan to Rana, no run, full and wide outside off,drive and a miss
4.6Natarajan to Rana, no run
19:45
KKR 25/1 after 4 overs
Jansen to bowl, Shreyas is on strike.
3.1Jansen to Shreyas, no run. length ball and driven to mid on
3.2Jansen to Shreyas,FOUR!! Short ball, tries to leave it, and balls hits bat and goes in between slip and keeper
3.3Jansen to Shreyas, no run, Full moving away from off, missed his edge
3.4Jansen to Shreyas.1 run, length ball and driven to cover
3.5Jansen to Iyer, 1 run, short and wide outside off, goes for wild slash, swing and a miss.
3.6Jansen to Shreyas, no run
19:41
KKR 19/1 after 3 overs
Bhuvi to bowl, Shreyas is on strike.
2.1Bhuvi to Shreyas, 3runs, full and driven through extra cover.
2.2Bhuvi to Iyer,FOUR!! Full on his middle stump, goes for a drive and outside goes past first slip to third man.
2.3Bhuvi to Iyer, no run, length ball on middle and driven to mid on
2.4Bhuvi to Iyer, no run, length ball, hint of swing in, hits his pads
2.5Bhuvi to Iyer, no run
2.6Bhuvi to Iyer, no run
19:35
KKR 12/1 after 2 overs
Marco Jansen to bowl, Iyer is on strike.
1.1Jansen to Iyer, wide
1.1Jansen to Iyer, 1 run, touch fuller, and driven to short cover
1.2Jansen to Finch,OUT!! CAUGHT!! length ball, outside off, he goes for a lofted drive and an inside edge through to keeper.
Shreyas Iyer is new batter.
1.3Jansen to Shreyas, 1 run, length ball and wide outside off, mistimed to cover.
1.4Jansen to Iyer, no run, length ball on fourth stump, and beats his outside egde
1.5Jansen to Iyer, no run, no run, Touch fuller, makes room by moving to his leg side, swing and a miss.
1.6Jansen to Iyer, no run
19:25
KKR 9/0 after 1 over
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to bowl, Venkatesh Iyer is on strike,
0.1Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Iyer, 1 run, full on middle, guided to third man
0.2Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Finch, 1 run, touch fuller, swinging away,comes down and flick it to mid on
0.3Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Iyer, 1 bye, short, comes back in, cut him in half
0.4Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Finch, no run, full, swinging in, hits his pads.
0.5Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Finch, keeper comes on stumps,SIX!! Full on middle, comes in and punches it over mid on
0.6Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Finch, no run
19:25
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. SRH players are on the field and in a huddle. KKR openers Aaron Finch and Venkatesh Iyer march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
19:04
Teams
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan
Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson(w), Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Aman Hakim Khan, Varun Chakaravarthy
19:00
Toss
SRH won the toss and opt to bowl first.
18:41
KKR are heading into the match after a loss against Delhi Capitals but it remains a formidable side and would look to bounce back from the reversal.
18:41
However Washington, a vital cog in the SRH wheels, will be missing in action after he sustained a split webbing on his bowling hand while fielding against GT.
18:40
After a subdued start to the tournament, SRH turned things around with back-to-back wins over Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, and Kane Williamson's team is now eying a hat-trick of victories.
