IPL 2023: KKR win toss, opt to bowl first against LSG

This is the last match for both the teams

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 20 2023, 19:10 ist
  • updated: May 20 2023, 19:10 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Kolkataa Knight Riders won the toss and decided to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. This is the last match for both the teams.

More to follow...

IPL
Sports News
Cricket
KKR
LSG
Indian Premier League

