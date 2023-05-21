MI beat SRH by 8 wickets to keep play-off hopes alive

IPL 2023: MI beat SRH by 8 wickets to keep play-off hopes alive

MI completed the 201-run chase with 12 balls in hand

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 21 2023, 19:24 ist
  • updated: May 21 2023, 19:25 ist
Mumbai Indians batter Cameron Green. Credit: PTI Photo

Australian allrounder Cameroon Green scored an unbeaten century to lead Mumbai Indians to an eight-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. MI completed the 201-run chase with 12 balls in hand.

More to follow...

 

