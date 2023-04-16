IPL 2023: RR win toss, opt to bowl against GT

The match is taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 16 2023, 19:10 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2023, 19:10 ist
Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson with teammate Jos Buttler. Credit: PTI Photo

Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to bowl first in their match against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday.

More to follow...

Cricket
Sports News
Rajasthan Royals
Gujarat Titans
RR
GT
IPL
Indian Premier League

