IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 5 batters to watch out for

A master of the limited-overs game, Andre Russell is known for his ability to score quick and big runs and dominate the opposition with his powerful hitting.
Known for his elegant batting style and ability to anchor an innings with precision, Ruturaj Gaikwad is one of the key batter in today's match.
Unorthodox but highly effective, Sunil Narine's unorthodox technique and explosive batting makes him a formidable opponent.
A stylish batsman with brisk stroke play, Shivam Dube has emerged as one of the pillars in CSK's batting lineup.
A classical batsman with a sound technique, Phil Salt has all the ability to play match-winning innings under pressure.
(Published 08 April 2024, 06:00 IST)