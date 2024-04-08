JOIN US
IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 5 bowlers to watch out for

Here are five key bowlers who are worth keeping an eye on in today's fixture.
Last Updated 08 April 2024, 05:51 IST

Andre Russell's raw pace and menacing bouncers give KKR a new dimension. His knack for bowling toe-crushing yorkers and mixing up his lengths makes him a potential threat.

Credit: PTI

Deepak Chahar is known for his tight length deliveries and his ability to mix up his pace makes him a true match-winner.

Credit: PTI

Sunil Narine is known for his lethal deliveries and cunning googlies. His ability to deceive batsmen with variations makes him a genuine threat in any situation.

Credit: Instagram/@sunilnarine24

Renowned for his pinpoint yorkers and variations in pace, Matheesha Pathirana's presence in the team adds great value to the bowling attack.

Credit:PTI

Varun Chakravarthy's crafty leg-spin and subtle variations keeps the batsmen guessing and is one of the crucial player to keep an eye on.

Credit: PTI

(Published 08 April 2024, 05:51 IST)
