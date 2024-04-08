IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 5 bowlers to watch out for

Andre Russell's raw pace and menacing bouncers give KKR a new dimension. His knack for bowling toe-crushing yorkers and mixing up his lengths makes him a potential threat.
Deepak Chahar is known for his tight length deliveries and his ability to mix up his pace makes him a true match-winner.
Sunil Narine is known for his lethal deliveries and cunning googlies. His ability to deceive batsmen with variations makes him a genuine threat in any situation.
Credit: Instagram/@sunilnarine24
Renowned for his pinpoint yorkers and variations in pace, Matheesha Pathirana's presence in the team adds great value to the bowling attack.
Varun Chakravarthy's crafty leg-spin and subtle variations keeps the batsmen guessing and is one of the crucial player to keep an eye on.
(Published 08 April 2024, 05:51 IST)