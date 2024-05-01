IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings - 5 bowlers to watch out for

Matheesha Pathirana has impressed all in the tournament with his quick pace and lethal yorkers. His ability to bowl in any situation makes him a prized asset for Chennai Super Kings.
Kagiso Rabada's raw pace and ability to generate bounce can trouble any batsman, making him a vital component of Punjab Kings' bowling attack.
Tushar Deshpande's sensational bowling, especially in the powerplay, makes him a true game-changer.
Harshal Patel's ability to break partnerships with his pace makes him a valuable asset for the Punjab Kings.
Ravindra Jadeja can contribute not just with bat, but with the ball as well. His ability to dismantle any batting lineup, makes him a potent threat in today's game.
(Published 01 May 2024, 06:02 IST)