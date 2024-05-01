JOIN US
Homesportscricket

IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings - 5 bowlers to watch out for

From Matheesha Pathirana and Kagiso Rabada to Harshal Patel, here are five bowlers to watch out for in today's game between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings.
Last Updated 01 May 2024, 06:02 IST

Matheesha Pathirana has impressed all in the tournament with his quick pace and lethal yorkers. His ability to bowl in any situation makes him a prized asset for Chennai Super Kings.

Credit: PTI

Kagiso Rabada's raw pace and ability to generate bounce can trouble any batsman, making him a vital component of Punjab Kings' bowling attack.

Credit: PTI

Tushar Deshpande's sensational bowling, especially in the powerplay, makes him a true game-changer.

Credit: PTI

Harshal Patel's ability to break partnerships with his pace makes him a valuable asset for the Punjab Kings.

Credit: PTI

Ravindra Jadeja can contribute not just with bat, but with the ball as well. His ability to dismantle any batting lineup, makes him a potent threat in today's game.

Credit: PTI

(Published 01 May 2024, 06:02 IST)
Sports NewsChennai Super KingsCricketRavindra JadejaIPLKagiso RabadaHarshal PatelPunjab Kings

