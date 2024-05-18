Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

IPL 2024 | CSK vs RCB: 5 bowlers to watch out for

The epic clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings that will determine which team bags the last remaining slot in the IPL 2024 playoffs is scheduled for tonight. RCB will be determined to make the most of their home advantage while defending champions CSK will take this match as a matter of prestige. Here we take a look at five bowlers to watch out for in tonight's clash.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 18 May 2024, 09:09 IST
Last Updated : 18 May 2024, 09:09 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Yash Dayal, RCB's highest wicket-taker of the season with 13 scalps in 12 matches, will try to create havoc among the CSK batting lineup tonight.

Yash Dayal, RCB's highest wicket-taker of the season with 13 scalps in 12 matches, will try to create havoc among the CSK batting lineup tonight.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Siraj has not been his usual self this season, albeit getting a wicket in last Sunday's match against DC. However, with a lot at stake, this will be a time for the India international to take matters into his own hands.

Siraj has not been his usual self this season, albeit getting a wicket in last Sunday's match against DC. However, with a lot at stake, this will be a time for the India international to take matters into his own hands.

Credit: PTI Photo

Cameron Green put up an impressive performance against DC last week, conceding only 19 runs in 4 overs while bagging a wicket. If he manages to put up a similar performance tonight, it might make matters difficult for the Chennai-based franchise.

Cameron Green put up an impressive performance against DC last week, conceding only 19 runs in 4 overs while bagging a wicket. If he manages to put up a similar performance tonight, it might make matters difficult for the Chennai-based franchise.

Credit: PTI Photo

Ravindra Jadeja. The veteran all-rounder is a proven matchwinner, and if he gets going tonight, a hope of qualification will likely grip Chennai.

Ravindra Jadeja. The veteran all-rounder is a proven matchwinner, and if he gets going tonight, a hope of qualification will likely grip Chennai.

Credit: PTI Photo

Simarjeet Singh. The man of the match in CSK's last game (with 3 wickets in 4 overs), can fire up again tonight in this crucial encounter.

Simarjeet Singh. The man of the match in CSK's last game (with 3 wickets in 4 overs), can fire up again tonight in this crucial encounter. 

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 May 2024, 09:09 IST
Sports NewsCSKCricketIPLRCB

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT