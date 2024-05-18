IPL 2024 | CSK vs RCB: 5 bowlers to watch out for

Yash Dayal, RCB's highest wicket-taker of the season with 13 scalps in 12 matches, will try to create havoc among the CSK batting lineup tonight.
Siraj has not been his usual self this season, albeit getting a wicket in last Sunday's match against DC. However, with a lot at stake, this will be a time for the India international to take matters into his own hands.
Cameron Green put up an impressive performance against DC last week, conceding only 19 runs in 4 overs while bagging a wicket. If he manages to put up a similar performance tonight, it might make matters difficult for the Chennai-based franchise.
Ravindra Jadeja. The veteran all-rounder is a proven matchwinner, and if he gets going tonight, a hope of qualification will likely grip Chennai.
Simarjeet Singh. The man of the match in CSK's last game (with 3 wickets in 4 overs), can fire up again tonight in this crucial encounter.
Published 18 May 2024, 09:09 IST