IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs

Delhi Capitals won against Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs after strong fifties by captain Rishabh Pant and veteran opener David Warner led DC to 191 for five against CSK.

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant had won the toss and opted to bat against Chennai Super Kings.

While CSK decided to go the same playing XI, DC made two changes, bringing in Ishant Sharma and Prithvi Shaw in place of Kuldeep Yadav and Ricky Bhui.

Prior to this game, the defending champions CSK had won both their matches, while DC had suffered defeat in both their matches.

More to follow...