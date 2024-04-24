IPL 2024: GT win the toss, opt to field first against DC

New Delhi: Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Delhi Capitals here on Wednesday.

Gill, playing his 100th IPL match, announced an unchanged playing XI for the contest.

The Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals, who are struggling at the eighth spot with just three wins, made two changes bringing in Sumit Kumar and Shai Hope in place of Lalit Yadav and Australian batting stalwart David Warner.

Teams:

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (w), Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Sandeep Warrier.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar.