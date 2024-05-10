IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings - 5 batters to watch out for

Ravindra Jadeja's unique stroke play and ability to hit big sixes make him a match-winner. He will look to make an impact once again with his performance.
Sai Sudharsan's ability to play all around the ground and manipulate the field makes him a formidable force in tonight's game.
Ruturaj Gaikwad's ability to accelerate runs in quick session makes him one of the most consistent batsmen in CSK line-up.
Wriddhiman Saha has given the team some explosive starts and is one of the key batters for GT in today's game.
Hard-hitting batsman, Shivam Dube has impressed all with his batting in the tournament and is expected to continue doing the same.
Published 10 May 2024, 05:32 IST