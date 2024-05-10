Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings - 5 batters to watch out for

Here are five players who'll have all eyes on them in today's match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings. It will be interesting to see how they perform in the clash to make it to the playoffs.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 10 May 2024, 05:32 IST
Last Updated : 10 May 2024, 05:32 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Ravindra Jadeja's unique stroke play and ability to hit big sixes make him a match-winner. He will look to make an impact once again with his performance.

Ravindra Jadeja's unique stroke play and ability to hit big sixes make him a match-winner. He will look to make an impact once again with his performance.

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
Sai Sudharsan's ability to play all around the ground and manipulate the field makes him a formidable force in tonight's game.

Sai Sudharsan's ability to play all around the ground and manipulate the field makes him a formidable force in tonight's game.

Credit: PTI

Ruturaj Gaikwad's ability to accelerate runs in quick session makes him one of the most consistent batsmen in CSK line-up.

Ruturaj Gaikwad's ability to accelerate runs in quick session makes him one of the most consistent batsmen in CSK line-up.

Credit: PTI

Wriddhiman Saha has given the team some explosive starts and is one of the key batters for GT in today's game.

Wriddhiman Saha has given the team some explosive starts and is one of the key batters for GT in today's game.

Credit: PTI

Hard-hitting batsman, Shivam Dube has impressed all with his batting in the tournament and is expected to continue doing the same.

Hard-hitting batsman, Shivam Dube has impressed all with his batting in the tournament and is expected to continue doing the same.

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 May 2024, 05:32 IST
Sports NewsChennai Super KingsCricketGujarat TitansIPL

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT