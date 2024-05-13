Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 5 batters to watch out

Here we list five players who are likely to be key contributors to their respective teams in today's match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 13 May 2024, 05:25 IST
Last Updated : 13 May 2024, 05:25 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
KKR's star campaigner Phil Salt is a reliable top-order batsman and is best known for his aggressive batting.

KKR's star campaigner Phil Salt is a reliable top-order batsman and is best known for his aggressive batting.

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
Gujarat Titans' opening batsman Shubman Gill is capable of setting the stage on fire with his explosive batting.

Gujarat Titans' opening batsman Shubman Gill is capable of setting the stage on fire with his explosive batting.

Credit: PTI

A consistent performer for KKR, Sunil Narine is capable of turning matches with his brute hitting.

A consistent performer for KKR, Sunil Narine is capable of turning matches with his brute hitting.

Credit: PTI

Sai Sudharsan's elegant stroke play and ability to play under pressure makes him indispensable to watch.

Sai Sudharsan's elegant stroke play and ability to play under pressure makes him indispensable to watch.

Credit: PTI

Venkatesh Iyer's aggressive yet composed batting style in the middle order makes him a key player in KKR's lineup.

Venkatesh Iyer's aggressive yet composed batting style in the middle order makes him a key player in KKR's lineup. 

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 May 2024, 05:25 IST
Sports NewsShubman GillKolkata Knight RidersCricketGujarat TitansIPLVenkatesh IyerSunil Narine

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT