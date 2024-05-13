IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 5 batters to watch out

KKR's star campaigner Phil Salt is a reliable top-order batsman and is best known for his aggressive batting.
Gujarat Titans' opening batsman Shubman Gill is capable of setting the stage on fire with his explosive batting.
A consistent performer for KKR, Sunil Narine is capable of turning matches with his brute hitting.
Sai Sudharsan's elegant stroke play and ability to play under pressure makes him indispensable to watch.
Venkatesh Iyer's aggressive yet composed batting style in the middle order makes him a key player in KKR's lineup.
Published 13 May 2024, 05:25 IST