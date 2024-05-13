IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 5 bowlers to watch out

A big-hitting all-rounder, playing for Kolkata Knight Riders, Andre Russell can turn the game around with the bat and his handy bowling.
A match-winner for Gujarat Titans, Rashid Khan is one of the best spinners in the IPL tournament and can change the course of the game with his immense ability.
Varun Chakravarthy is a game-changer for KKR with his innovative bowling.
Noor Ahmed has been a consistent performer for Gujarat Titans and can emerge as the star player in today's game.
KKR pacer Harshit Rana has shown immense potential in the tournament and can break partnerships.
Published 13 May 2024, 05:05 IST