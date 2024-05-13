Home
IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 5 bowlers to watch out

Here we list five bowlers who have consistently performed well in the IPL tournament and are likely to be key contributors in today's match between.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 13 May 2024, 05:05 IST
Last Updated : 13 May 2024, 05:05 IST

A big-hitting all-rounder, playing for Kolkata Knight Riders, Andre Russell can turn the game around with the bat and his handy bowling.

Credit: PTI

A match-winner for Gujarat Titans, Rashid Khan is one of the best spinners in the IPL tournament and can change the course of the game with his immense ability.

Credit: PTI

Varun Chakravarthy is a game-changer for KKR with his innovative bowling.

Credit: PTI

Noor Ahmed has been a consistent performer for Gujarat Titans and can emerge as the star player in today's game.

Credit: Gujarat Titans

KKR pacer Harshit Rana has shown immense potential in the tournament and can break partnerships.

Credit: PTI

Published 13 May 2024, 05:05 IST
