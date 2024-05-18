IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya's form mirrors Mumbai Indians woes in wretched season

New Delhi: Five-time champions Mumbai Indians finished their woeful season with yet another defeat on Friday, with captain Hardik Pandya's own performance a reflection of their struggles in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Mumbai are one of the two teams to have won five IPL titles, all of them under Rohit Sharma, who was replaced by all-rounder Pandya in a shock leadership change this year.

As the team hurtled from one defeat to another, fans started booing Pandya, who led Gujarat Titans in the last two seasons, even in their home matches at the Wankhede Stadium.

Pandya, who is expected to play a key role in India's T20 World Cup campaign next month as the team's preferred seam-bowling all-rounder, finished the IPL season with 216 runs at an average of 18 and 11 wickets.

The 30-year-old was jeered again on Friday as Mumbai signed off their campaign with their 10th loss to finish at the bottom of the 10-team league.