IPL 2024: Highest targets chased down in T20 history

When Sunil Narine (71 off 32 balls) and Phil Salt (75 off 37 balls) smoked the Punjab bowlers in 40 degree plus temperature in the early evening, little did Shreyas Iyer envisage what awaited fate awaited him and his men at night.

The night never belonged to Knights as Bairstow had earmarked the Friday night for his redemption with a 'Shashank' for company. No credit is enough for Prabhsimran, who started in earnest making a mincemeat of KKR attack on a flat deck, giving Bairstow some time to get his bearings right.

In context of last night's fireworks, let us take a look at the highest T20 scores chased down in T20 history, both domestic and international