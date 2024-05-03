Home
IPL 2024: MI restrict KKR to 169

KKR suffered a powerplay collapse before registering a decent total.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 03 May 2024, 15:51 IST
Venkatesh Iyer's measured 70 off 52 balls helped Kolkata Knight Riders reach 169 after they lost 5 wickets within the first 7 overs.

Impact sub-Manish Pandey also played a handy 42 off 31 balls, stitching up an 83-run partnership for the 7th wicket.

Bumrah was again the pick of the bowlers, with figures of 3/18 in 3.5 overs, while skipper Hardik Pandya and Nuwan Thushara also contributed with figures of 2/44 and 3/42 respectively in their 4 overs.

More to follow...

Published 03 May 2024, 15:51 IST
Sports NewsKKRCricketIPLMI

