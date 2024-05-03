IPL 2024: MI restrict KKR to 169

Venkatesh Iyer's measured 70 off 52 balls helped Kolkata Knight Riders reach 169 after they lost 5 wickets within the first 7 overs.
Impact sub-Manish Pandey also played a handy 42 off 31 balls, stitching up an 83-run partnership for the 7th wicket.
Bumrah was again the pick of the bowlers, with figures of 3/18 in 3.5 overs, while skipper Hardik Pandya and Nuwan Thushara also contributed with figures of 2/44 and 3/42 respectively in their 4 overs.
More to follow...
Published 03 May 2024, 15:51 IST