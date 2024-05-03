Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 5 batters to watch out for

Here are five players who have consistently performed well and are worth watching out for in today's game between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Follow Us :

Comments
Phil Salt is one of the key players for Kolkata Knight Riders and is a consistent performer in the IPL.

Phil Salt is one of the key players for Kolkata Knight Riders and is a consistent performer in the IPL.

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
Ishan Kishan is a game-changer with the bat and is capable of turning matches in his team's favour with his aggressive batting.

Ishan Kishan is a game-changer with the bat and is capable of turning matches in his team's favour with his aggressive batting.

Credit: PTI

Sunil Narine is a powerhouse hitter capable of changing the course of a game single-handedly.

Sunil Narine is a powerhouse hitter capable of changing the course of a game single-handedly.  

Credit: PTI

A budding star in the limited-overs format, Tilak Varma's brutal game play and powerful hitting make him a force to be reckoned with.

A budding star in the limited-overs format, Tilak Varma's brutal game play and powerful hitting make him a force to be reckoned with.

Credit: PTI

Andre Russell's explosive batting and handy bowling make him a game-changer for Kolkata Knight Riders. His brute power and ability to clear the boundaries, make him a key player to watch out for in today's fixture.

Andre Russell's explosive batting and handy bowling make him a game-changer for Kolkata Knight Riders. His brute power and ability to clear the boundaries, make him a key player to watch out for in today's fixture.

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 May 2024, 05:31 IST
Sports NewsKolkata Knight RidersCricketIshan KishanMumbai IndiansIPLSunil NarineAndre Russell

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT