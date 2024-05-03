IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 5 batters to watch out for

Phil Salt is one of the key players for Kolkata Knight Riders and is a consistent performer in the IPL.
Ishan Kishan is a game-changer with the bat and is capable of turning matches in his team's favour with his aggressive batting.
Sunil Narine is a powerhouse hitter capable of changing the course of a game single-handedly.
A budding star in the limited-overs format, Tilak Varma's brutal game play and powerful hitting make him a force to be reckoned with.
Andre Russell's explosive batting and handy bowling make him a game-changer for Kolkata Knight Riders. His brute power and ability to clear the boundaries, make him a key player to watch out for in today's fixture.
Published 03 May 2024, 05:31 IST