IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 5 bowlers to watch out for

Here we list five bowlers who are expected to light up today's IPL game with their stellar performances.

Widely regarded as one of the best fast bowlers in the world, Jasprit Bumrah's lethal yorkers and ability to bowl in any situation makes him a star player in today's game.

Credit: PTI

Mitchell Starc is a genuine match-winner with his pace and ability to swing the ball both ways and bamboozle batsmen with his unpredictable deliveries.

Credit: PTI

Gerald Coetzee's raw pace and ability to generate bounce can trouble batsman, making him a potent threat in today's match.

Credit: PTI

Varun Chakaravarthy is a genuine match-winner and his ability to deceive batsmen with his spin makes him a crucial player in KKR's bowling lineup.

Credit: PTI

Mohammad Nabi's handy bowling makes him a game-changer for Mumbai Indians. Nabi has the ability to pick wickets and contain runs in the death overs.

Credit: PTI

Published 03 May 2024, 05:45 IST
Sports NewsKolkata Knight RidersCricketMumbai IndiansIPLMitchell StarcJasprit BumrahMohammad Nabi

