IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals - 5 bowlers to watch out for

Here we list five bowlers from Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match who can be a nightmare for the batters in today's game.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 07 May 2024, 06:04 IST

With his swinging deliveries and lethal yorkers, Sandeep Sharma has emerged as a key bowler for Rajasthan Royals in this tournament.

Credit: PTI

Kuldeep Yadav's mystery spin and clever variations has consistently troubled batsmen and restricted them from scoring big runs.

Credit: PTI

Trent Boult's raw pace and aggressive bowling will create a tough time for the batters to stay at the crease.

Credit: PTI

Axar Patel's spin and variations will worry RR batters. His wicket-taking ability adds more strength to Delhi Capitals' bowling lineup.

Credit: PTI

Yuzvendra Chahal's googlies and well-disguised variations make him a potent weapon for RR in today's game.

Credit: PTI

Published 07 May 2024, 06:04 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLRajasthan RoyalsKuldeep YadavDelhi CapitalsAxar PatelSandeep SharmaYuzvendra ChahalTrent Boult

