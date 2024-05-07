IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals - 5 bowlers to watch out for

With his swinging deliveries and lethal yorkers, Sandeep Sharma has emerged as a key bowler for Rajasthan Royals in this tournament.
Kuldeep Yadav's mystery spin and clever variations has consistently troubled batsmen and restricted them from scoring big runs.
Trent Boult's raw pace and aggressive bowling will create a tough time for the batters to stay at the crease.
Axar Patel's spin and variations will worry RR batters. His wicket-taking ability adds more strength to Delhi Capitals' bowling lineup.
Yuzvendra Chahal's googlies and well-disguised variations make him a potent weapon for RR in today's game.
Published 07 May 2024, 06:04 IST