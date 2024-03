IPL 2024 | RCB vs KKR: Shreyas Iyer wins toss, Knight Riders to bowl first

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy stadium in the IPL 2024 on Friday.

In their last games, RCB defeated Punjab Kings by four wickets, while the Knight Riders elbowed out Sunrisers Hyderabad by four runs to garner some early points.

Toss: KKR won the toss and opted to bowl against RCB

Teams

RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Cameron Green, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Anuj Rawat (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal (Impact Substitute: Mahipal Lomror)

KKR: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Suyash Sharma/Chetan Sakariya (Impact Substitute: Ramandeep Singh)