IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Punjab Kings by 60 runs

Dharamsala: Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Punjab Kings by 60 runs in their Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.

Star batter Virat Kohli slammed a 47-ball 92 as Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted 241/7 after being invited to bat first.

In reply, Punjab Kings were all out for 181 in 17 overs. Rilee Rossouw made 61 in 27 balls, while Shashank Singh got 37 in 19 balls.

Mohammed Siraj picked up 3/43 for RCB, while there were two wickets apiece for Swapnil Singh, Lockie Ferguson and Karn Sharma.

Earlier, in-form opener Kohli got off to a brisk start before Rajat Patidar (55 off 23 balls) joined his senior partner to take the PBKS bowlers to the cleaners.

Cameron Green contributed a breezy 46 off 27 balls.

Brief scores:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 241/7 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 92, Rajat Patidar 55, Cameron Green 46; Harshal Patel 3/38, Vidhwath Kaverappa 2/36).

Punjab Kings: 181 all out in 17 overs (Rilee Rossouw 61; Mohammed Siraj 3/43).