IPL 2024 | Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: 5 batters to watch out for

Travis Head is known for his destructive batting and has become a nightmare for bowlers in this tournament.
Virat Kohli's experience and ability to accelerate the scoring rate in the middle overs make him a crucial player in today's game.
Abhishek Sharma's ability to score quick runs at the top of the order makes him a potent threat.
Faf Du Plessis’ experience and ability to accelerate the scoring rate in the middle overs make him a key player in today's game.
Heinrich Klaasen's aggressive batting style and ability to innovate shots make him a dangerous player in today's match against RCB.
(Published 25 April 2024, 06:42 IST)