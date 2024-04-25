JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

IPL 2024 | Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: 5 batters to watch out for

One of the best-performing teams in the IPL, Sunrisers Hyderabad, will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Here we list the five batters to watch out for in today's fixture.
Last Updated 25 April 2024, 06:42 IST

Follow Us

Travis Head is known for his destructive batting and has become a nightmare for bowlers in this tournament.

Travis Head is known for his destructive batting and has become a nightmare for bowlers in this tournament.

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
Virat Kohli's experience and ability to accelerate the scoring rate in the middle overs make him a crucial player in today's game.

Virat Kohli's experience and ability to accelerate the scoring rate in the middle overs make him a crucial player in today's game.

Credit: PTI

Abhishek Sharma's ability to score quick runs at the top of the order makes him a potent threat.

Abhishek Sharma's ability to score quick runs at the top of the order makes him a potent threat.

Credit: PTI

Faf Du Plessis’ experience and ability to accelerate the scoring rate in the middle overs make him a key player in today's game.

Faf Du Plessis’ experience and ability to accelerate the scoring rate in the middle overs make him a key player in today's game.

Credit: PTI

Heinrich Klaasen's aggressive batting style and ability to innovate shots make him a dangerous player in today's match against RCB.

Heinrich Klaasen's aggressive batting style and ability to innovate shots make him a dangerous player in today's match against RCB.

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 25 April 2024, 06:42 IST)
Sports NewsCricketIPLRCBSunrisers Hyderabad

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT