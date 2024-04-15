IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 5 batters to watch out for

The SRH opener Heinrich Klaasen is a master of timing and placement, making him one of the most reliable batsmen in today's match.
Virat Kohli is in a good form and has scored good runs for the team in this tournament so far. He is known for his aggressive batting style and his consistency and ability to anchor innings make him a mjust wacth player in today's game.
One of the amazing finds of the season, Abhishek Sharma has shown immense potential and his aggressive approach at the top of the order gives the team an explosive start.
Faf du Plessis brute power and ability to clear the boundaries make him a match-winner on his day.
Aiden Markram's explosive batting can change the course of a game within a few overs.
