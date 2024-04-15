JOIN US
IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 5 batters to watch out for

As Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad face each other in the 30th match of IPL 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, here we take a look at the five batsmen who are expected to make a significant impact on the field.
Last Updated 15 April 2024, 06:36 IST

The SRH opener Heinrich Klaasen is a master of timing and placement, making him one of the most reliable batsmen in today's match.

Credit: PTI

Virat Kohli is in a good form and has scored good runs for the team in this tournament so far. He is known for his aggressive batting style and his consistency and ability to anchor innings make him a mjust wacth player in today's game.

Credit: PTI

One of the amazing finds of the season, Abhishek Sharma has shown immense potential and his aggressive approach at the top of the order gives the team an explosive start.

Credit: PTI

Faf du Plessis brute power and ability to clear the boundaries make him a match-winner on his day.

Credit: PTI

Aiden Markram's explosive batting can change the course of a game within a few overs.

Credit: PTI

(Published 15 April 2024, 06:36 IST)
