IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 5 bowlers to watch out for

Mohammed Siraj's yorkers and deceptive pace make him a potent weapon in today's fixture.
Credit: Instagram/@mohammedsirajofficial
Bhuvneshwar Kumar's swing bowling and ability to take wickets make him a must watch player.
Glenn Maxwell's handy off-spin make him one of the crucial players in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Mayank Markande's leg-spin and ability to contain runs in the middle overs make him a key player in today's game.
Credit: Instagram/@mayank.0011
Reece Topley's pace and ability to take quick wickets make him a nightmare for batsmen.
(Published 15 April 2024, 06:56 IST)