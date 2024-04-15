JOIN US
IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 5 bowlers to watch out for

Here we list five bowlers to watch out for in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match.
Last Updated 15 April 2024, 06:56 IST

Mohammed Siraj's yorkers and deceptive pace make him a potent weapon in today's fixture.

Credit: Instagram/@mohammedsirajofficial

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's swing bowling and ability to take wickets make him a must watch player.

Credit: PTI Photo

Glenn Maxwell's handy off-spin make him one of the crucial players in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Credit: PTI Photo

Mayank Markande's leg-spin and ability to contain runs in the middle overs make him a key player in today's game.

Credit: Instagram/@mayank.0011

Reece Topley's pace and ability to take quick wickets make him a nightmare for batsmen.

Credit: PTI Photo

(Published 15 April 2024, 06:56 IST)
