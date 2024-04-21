IPL 2024: Sai Kishore stars in Gujarat Titans' comfortable win over plummeting Punjab Kings

Mullanpur: R Sai Kishore starred on a dominant day for the spinners as Gujarat Titans tamed Punjab Kings by three wickets for their fourth win in the 2024 IPL here on Sunday.

The spin trio of Sai Kishore (4/33), Rashid Khan (1/15) and Noor Ahmed (2/20) exposed an ill-equipped Punjab Kings with their guile to dismiss them for a below-par 142.

Liam Livingstone, who juggles between leg-break and off-spin, struck twice in the middle overs to keep Punjab Kings alive in the game. However, he did not get much support from fellow spinner Harpreet Brar, who leaked 35 in his four overs in a low-scoring affair.

With 42 runs to get off 30 balls, Titans eventually recorded a comfortable win in 19.1 overs courtesy a pressure releasing cameo from Rahul Tewatia (36 not out off 16).

It was Gujarat Titans' fourth win in eight games while Punjab Kings suffered their sixth loss in eight matches.

Shubman Gill (35 off 29) got tough runs at the top of the order before falling to a mistimed aerial hit off Livingstone. Sai Sudharsan (31 off 33) also found stroke making hard while the dangerous David Miller was Livingstone's second victim.

Punjab Kings were able to apply the pressure in the middle overs but Tewatia defused their threat with a timely onslaught comprising six boundaries.

Earlier, there was enough help for the spinners and Punjab Kings' surrender against Sai Kishore and Co made the visitors' task easier.