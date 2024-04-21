IPL 2024: Skipper Iyer's half-century takes Kolkata Knight Riders to 222/6 vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Kolkata: Skipper Shreyas Iyer's composed half-century and opener Phil Salt's initial blitzkrieg enabled Kolkata Knight Riders to score a commendable 222 for 6 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their IPL match here on Sunday.

Salt smashed 48 off only 16 balls while skipper Iyer scored 50 off 36 balls. Ramandeep Singh (24 not out off 9 balls) and Andre Russell (27 not out off 20 balls) took the total past 220-run mark.