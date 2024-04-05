JOIN US
Homesportscricket

IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings - 5 bowlers to watch out for

From Shahbaz Ahmed and Mayank Markande to Matheesha Pathirana, here we list five bowlers to watch out for in today's fixture.
Last Updated 05 April 2024, 05:36 IST

A young spinner, Shahbaz Ahmed, has already made a mark with his variations and is one of the must-watch players in today's game.

Credit: PTI

A world-class bowler with the ability to bowl amazing bouncers and yorkers, Matheesha Pathirana has emerged as an asset for CSK.

Credit: PTI

Mayank Markande is a classy leg spinner who can provide crucial breakout at regular intervals.

Credit: PTI

Known for his impressive bowling and variations, Tushar Deshpande can turn the game around single-handedly.

Credit: PTI

Pat Cummins is an experienced all-rounder and can make significant impact with both bat and ball.

Credit: PTI

(Published 05 April 2024, 05:36 IST)
Sports NewsCricket newsChennai Super KingsIPLSunrisers HyderabadPat CumminsMayank Markande

