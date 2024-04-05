IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings - 5 bowlers to watch out for

A young spinner, Shahbaz Ahmed, has already made a mark with his variations and is one of the must-watch players in today's game.
A world-class bowler with the ability to bowl amazing bouncers and yorkers, Matheesha Pathirana has emerged as an asset for CSK.
Mayank Markande is a classy leg spinner who can provide crucial breakout at regular intervals.
Known for his impressive bowling and variations, Tushar Deshpande can turn the game around single-handedly.
Pat Cummins is an experienced all-rounder and can make significant impact with both bat and ball.
