IPL 2024 top picks: Standout players from every IPL franchise to keep an eye on this season

An uncapped and relatively known player amongst cricket fans, Sameer Rizvi raised some eyebrows when he bagged a bid of ₹8.4 crore by CSK at IPL 2024 Auction.

Nicknamed the right-handed Raina, the 20-year-old from Meerut first emerged on the scouts' radar after hitting the most sixes for Kanpur Superstars in the UP T20 league, as well smashing the fastest century of the competition, scoring 104 off 29 balls. He had played for India at the Under-19 level, but hadn't bloomed as talent back then, which he now certainly has.

Rizvi will likely slot into the No.4 spot in CSK's eleven, which Ajinkya Rahane held last year. With an average of 49.16 and a massive strike rate of 219 in T20s, he will be the perfect player to play at that position. If required, he can build a partnership, or finish the innings in a flurry of runs.