IPL 2025 Auctions | From 'Bye-Bye Warner' to 'Vaibhav the next Karan': It's pouring memes on Day 2

Take a look at some of the hilarious memes the internet produced on Day 2 of the IPL auction.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 09:36 IST

Bye-Bye Warner?

The rift between Warner and the SRH camp is very well-known. Netizens, as usual, referenced it when he went unsold for the second time.

Too many cooks, but the sous chef takes over

MI have stacked their bowling with Bumrah, Boult and Chahar, all three new ball experts.

But skipper Pandya also loves to take the new ball. So what will be his decision?

Vaibhav the next Karan?

A 13-year-old in the IPL? We've seen something similar before, in reel life.

MI Physios to work overtime?

Given how injury prone both players are, fans couldn't help but take a dig at it.

Chai = Life

Has anyone ever said no to some good tea?

One letter changes the world

This poor netizen typed an M instead of a K, and quickly, the above meme was made.

Kiran Kumar Grandhi strikes again

Netizens suggest that the DC chairman's very presence somehow increases the prices of other players.

The Tendulkar-Ambani connection

Every year, without fail, Mumbai Indians buy Arjun Tendulkar, though he's only played a handful of games for them. We wonder why....

An Uncation at CSK for Rachin?

Young Rachin will be surrounded by many senior statesmen in the CSK dressing room, including Dhoni, Jadeja and Ashwin

The Senior and the junior

When Vaibhav Suryavanshi was born, MS Dhoni was in the middle of leading India to its second ODI World Cup in 2011. Now, the two will play in the IPL in the same season.

Published 26 November 2024, 09:36 IST
