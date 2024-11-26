IPL 2025 Auctions | From 'Bye-Bye Warner' to 'Vaibhav the next Karan': It's pouring memes on Day 2

"Tell David, I want him to know it was me" https://t.co/9aDSzbbXiI pic.twitter.com/ZICltu7eA7— Manya (@CSKian716) November 25, 2024
The rift between Warner and the SRH camp is very well-known. Netizens, as usual, referenced it when he went unsold for the second time.
MI have stacked their bowling with Bumrah, Boult and Chahar, all three new ball experts.
But skipper Pandya also loves to take the new ball. So what will be his decision?
A 13-year-old in the IPL? We've seen something similar before, in reel life.
Given how injury prone both players are, fans couldn't help but take a dig at it.
Has anyone ever said no to some good tea?
This poor netizen typed an M instead of a K, and quickly, the above meme was made.
Netizens suggest that the DC chairman's very presence somehow increases the prices of other players.
Every year, without fail, Mumbai Indians buy Arjun Tendulkar, though he's only played a handful of games for them. We wonder why....
Young Rachin will be surrounded by many senior statesmen in the CSK dressing room, including Dhoni, Jadeja and Ashwin
When Vaibhav Suryavanshi was born, MS Dhoni was in the middle of leading India to its second ODI World Cup in 2011. Now, the two will play in the IPL in the same season.