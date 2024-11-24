IPL 2025 Mega Auction LIVE | Pant, Arshdeep, Starc among big names in fray
Hello readers, it is time for all cricket fanatics to brace themselves - the mega auction for IPL 2025 is about to begin shortly! The two-day extravaganza is being held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia with the 10 IPL franchises set to play a tug of war to lay their hands on the best batters, bowlers and all-rounders as per their aspirations and budget. A total of 574 players are in the auction pool, among which 366 are Indians, while the remaining 208 are foreigners. The teams will go all guns blazing and won't be hesitant to break the bank with names like Rishab Pant, Mitchell Starc, Jos Butler, K L Rahul, and Arshdeep Singh in fray. So sit back, and root for your favourite team as DH brings you the live updates from the mega auctions of IPL 2025!
Highlights
IPL 2025 Mega Auction | 30 players to watch out for
We list 30 players and their base prices, who will be on the radar of all the 10 teams at the two-day mega auction to be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
IPL Auction: Dreams rolling on a roulette wheel
Here we go again. Paddles, gavels, gentrified auctioneers, nail-chewing strategists, inane advertisements, complex data sets, intense glares, joy, disappointment, barroom debates, lives to be made, careers on the wane showcased.
IPL Auction: Rishabh Pant set for date with history but Arshdeep Singh won't be far behind
The bids on Rishabh Pant could well soar like his audacious no-look six at Perth as he seems poised to become the highest paid player among the 577 who will go under the hammer at the two-day IPL mega auction starting here on Sunday.
IPL 2025 Mega Auction | Full list of players released by all 10 teams
While all the teams made sure they retained their best possible players, there were a number of surprise releases, including big names like Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Jos Butler, and Mitchell Starc, just to name a few.
IPL retentions 2025 | Pant, Rahul, Iyer surprise releases; check out which team retained who
The IPL franchises were allowed to retain six players from their existing squad, either via retention or by using the Right To Match (RTM) option. It is the discretion of the franchise to choose its combination for retentions and RTMs.
