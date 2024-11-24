IPL 2025 Mega Auction LIVE | Pant, Arshdeep, Starc among big names in fray

Hello readers, it is time for all cricket fanatics to brace themselves - the mega auction for IPL 2025 is about to begin shortly! The two-day extravaganza is being held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia with the 10 IPL franchises set to play a tug of war to lay their hands on the best batters, bowlers and all-rounders as per their aspirations and budget. A total of 574 players are in the auction pool, among which 366 are Indians, while the remaining 208 are foreigners. The teams will go all guns blazing and won't be hesitant to break the bank with names like Rishab Pant, Mitchell Starc, Jos Butler, K L Rahul, and Arshdeep Singh in fray. So sit back, and root for your favourite team as DH brings you the live updates from the mega auctions of IPL 2025!