<p>The Indian Premier League (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=ipl">IPL</a>) 2026 auction, held on Tuesday in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=abu%20dhabi">Abu Dhabi</a>, was about uncapped youngsters and overseas allrounders, who attracted big bids from franchises. </p><p>By the end of the day, each of the 10 teams filled their limit of 25 players and eight foreigners. This meant that 77 players, including 32 overseas players, received an IPL contract. </p><p>Kolkata Knight Riders, who entered the mini-auction with more than Rs 60 crore -- the highest for a team, made the day's top two buys with Cameron Green and Matheesh Pathirana. </p>.IPL Auction 2026 Highlights: Liam Livingstone heads to SRH for Rs 13 cr.<p>The next two buys were a surprise as Chennai Super Kings went all out for uncapped players, shelling out more than a third of their available purse on Kartik Sharma and Prashant Veer. </p><p>Meanwhile, SunRisers Hyderabad strengthened their middle-order with power hitter Liam Livingstone.</p><p>Here are the top five buys of IPL 2026 auction. </p>.<p>On expected lines, Australian all-rounder Cameron Green became the most expensive player of the day. The 26-year-old also broke the record for the most expensive overseas player ever, overtaking Mitchell Starc's Rs 24.75 lakh. </p><p>Mumbai Indians started the bid at Rs 2 crore before KKR and Rajasthan Royals engaged in a battle up to Rs 13 crore. However, once RR pulled out, Chennai Super Kings jumped in and fought until Rs 25 crore, before KRR made the winning bid for Rs 25.20 crore.</p>.<p>The Sri Lankan pacer saw himself get the second highest bid in the 2026 auction. KKR broke the bank for their overseas pacer by shelling out Rs 18 crore. He now becomes the most expensive Sri Lankan player in the history of IPL. </p><p>While Delhi Capitals started the battle along with Lucknow Super Giants, KKR jumped in Rs 16 crore and sealed the deal. </p>.<p>The uncapped all-rounder from Uttar Pradesh secured a massive deal of Rs 14.20 crore from CSK. The 20-year-old could be a like-for-like replacement for Ravindra Jadeja. </p><p>Half the teams on the auction table, including LSG, MI, CSK, RR and SRH before he eventually struck jackpot. </p>.<p>CSK sprung another surprise only minutes after breaking their bank for Prashant Veer. The Rajasthan-based wicketkeeper will take home Rs 14.20 crore. </p><p>While MI and LSG began the war, it was KKR, CSK and SRH who bid fiercely to make the 20-year-old the joint-highest uncapped by in the history of IPL. </p>.<p>The veteran England all-rounder, who had gone unsold in the first round, saw a massive battle between KKR, SRH, GT and LSG. </p><p>He was eventually sold for Rs 13 crore to SRH. </p>