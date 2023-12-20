IPL auction 2024: Players who rose from relative obscurity to remarkable fame

Bengaluru: In a country like ours, where lofty aspirations are often brushed under the rug for the sake of survival, the Indian Premier League has always been a conducive fabric for the weaving of cricketing dreams.

On Tuesday, just like it has since its inception in 2008, it made many a man richer, and that’s the tapestry of the beast which we have come to accept and grown somewhat desensitised to.

However, an auction’s ability to change the lives of unknown domestic players with a couple of paddles and a smack of the gavel inspires and astounds still. Sameer Rizvi, Shubham Dubey, Kumar Kushagra and then Robin Minz were the recipients of such fortune during the course of the mini-auction.