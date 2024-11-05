IPL auction to be held in Riyadh on November 24, 25

<p>New Delhi: The Indian Premier League's (IPL) high-profile auction will be held in the Saudi Arabian capital city of Riyadh on November 24 and 25.</p><p>This year's auction is a mega one with high profile India stars like Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Arshdeep Singh are going to go under the hammer.</p>.<p>The 10 franchises will collectively have around Rs 641.5 crore to spend for 204 slots that are available. Out of those 204 slots, 70 are earmarked for overseas players.</p><p>As of now, 46 players have been retained by the 10 franchises with cumulative expenditure of Rs 558.5 crore.</p>