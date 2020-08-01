Is it the end of the road for these stalwarts?

The International Cricket Council’s decision to postpone the T20 World Cup has put a question mark over some stalwarts, who probably might have wanted to sign off with a final hurrah in the tournament.

The World Cup, which was to begin this October in Australia, will now be held between October-November next year. In the next 14 months, age-factor and stiff competition from emerging players will make it difficult for these players to stay relevant in the race for selection. DH takes a look at five veterans who might not feature in an ICC tournament again.

MS DHONI

Following their 2019 50-over World Cup heartbreak, India have played 29 limited-over matches, including 18 T20Is, without Dhoni. The visuals of the talismanic player’s run-out in the World Cup semifinal against New Zealand still haunt Indian fans. Since then, Dhoni has remained silent on his future amid speculations.

If not for the Covid-19 pandemic, Dhoni would have been a strong candidate for the World Cup. But now, the wait to help India annex another ICC trophy has gotten longer for the genius wicketkeeper, who will be little over 40 when the tournament kick-starts in 2021.

India’s decision to back Rishabh Pant as Dhoni’s successor hasn’t got great results but K L Rahul has proved more than handy with the big gloves. Dhoni isn’t the finisher that he once was and his dipping strike rate is a big concern. The IPL success will be a big boost for the Chennai Super Kings captain but it’s doubtful if the Indian selectors would consider the ageing warrior again.

AB DE VILLIERS

Coach Mark Boucher and skipper Faf du Plessis were keen on bringing back De Villiers into the beleaguered South Africa side for the T20 World Cup. Now, that exciting prospect of the maverick cricketer coming out of international retirement is all but over.

The 36-year-old has participated in various T20 leagues last year. Earlier this month, De Villiers featured in 3T Solidarity Cup, an innovative three-team tournament from Cricket South Africa. He will be next seen in Royal Challengers Bangalore colours in the IPL in September.

It remains to be seen if the lure of an ICC trophy prompts De Villiers to still try and make a comeback after he drew curtains to his illustrious career in May 2018, saying he had “run out of gas”. For CSA, it’s a tough choice between building a team for the future or banking on an old warhorse.

CHRIS GAYLE

T20 is dominated by young guns. But even at close to 41, Gayle, on his day, can destroy any attack with ease. The Jamaican’s incredible power-hitting has often earned him a place in the national side despite his declining fitness levels in recent times.

The emergence of Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer has hit Gayle’s permanency in the side. The big left-hander’s career has been as exciting and unpredictable as his team. Gayle recently joked that he wants to carry on till 45 but deep inside, the format’s greatest entertainer might know that the end is here.

SHOAIB MALIK

Pakistan’s Malik, right after the 50-over World Cup in which he managed just eight runs from three games last year, quit ODI cricket. After Gayle, Malik is the only active cricketer on the international scene from those who made their debut in the 1990s.

Malik had decided to take a call on his T20 career closer to the World Cup. His social media spat with former player and commentator Rameez Raja highlights the growing pressure from ex-players on the right-hander to make way for youngsters. By the time the postponed T20 WC is held, Malik would be pushing 40, both his fitness and form would have to be intact.

ROSS TAYLOR

The youngest in the list, Taylor, is perhaps the only player who has the best chance of appearing in another World Cup. New Zealand’s dependable batsman is targeting the 2023 50-over World Cup as his swansong but in a nation where sentiment has little role in one’s fate, it remains to be seen if the right-hander, who will be shy of 38 by just a few months by the T20 WC in 2021, can make a case for himself.

In T20Is, Taylor’s record of 1909 runs from 100 games at an average of 26.51 is just about okay. His constant fight with injuries and the consistent in-flow of fresh talent are Taylor’s biggest hurdles in the next one year.