Isle of Man bowled out for 10 in record low T20I score

Before Sunday, the lowest T20 international total had been 21 made by Turkey against the Czech Republic in 2019

Cartagena, Spain,
  Feb 27 2023
  • updated: Feb 27 2023, 08:48 ist
Isle of Man were bowled out for just 10 in an international match against Spain on Sunday -- the lowest ever total in the history of men's Twenty20 cricket.

Joseph Burrows was the Isle of Man's top scorer with four while seven men were dismissed for nought.

Left-arm fast bowlers Atif Mehmood and Mohammad Kamran took four wickets each.

Kamran's haul included a hat-trick in the third over when he sent back Luke Ward, Carl Hartmann and Edward Beard.

In reply, the Spanish side wrapped up victory off just two balls after opener Awais Ahmed smashed back-to-back sixes.

The previous lowest score in the format was Sydney Thunder's 15 against Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League in Australia last year.

Before Sunday, the lowest T20 international total had been 21 made by Turkey against the Czech Republic in 2019.

There had been no hint of the drama to come when the two sides met earlier in the day.

Isle of Man made 132-8 before Spain cantered to victory by seven wickets with 45 balls remaining.

The Isle of Man became an associate member of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in 2017 and competed in World Cup qualifiers in 2016 and 2018.

