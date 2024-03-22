It was inevitable: Ashwin on Dhoni relinquishing CSK captaincy

"This decision was inevitable and it was coming at some stage. I have known MS Dhoni, and he keeps the team at the forefront and keeps thinking about the team's well-being," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

"Because of that, two years ago, he had given the captain's armband to Jadeja. He has handed it to Ruturaj now. The decision had to happen, while who and how was the question."

Ashwin reckoned that the decision couldn't have been a last-moment one.

"Ruturaj wouldn't have thought that he would be playing only as a batter until yesterday. I believe Dhoni must have told Ruturaj last year - 'Brother, you are going to take charge. You can do it. I will be there, so you don't need to worry'," said Ashwin.

As far as Gaikwad as a leader is concerned, Ashwin backed him to succeed, drawing his character parallel to Dhoni's and rating both as calm and composed personalities.

"I have known Ruturaj, an extremely cool and calm, and a very good human being. Extremely elated for him," added Ashwin.

Mahi bhai had hinted about captaincy last year: Gaikwad

Following his official announcement as CSK's skipper, Gaikwad admitted that Dhoni had given him a subtle hint about a change in the team's leadership last season.

"Last year itself, Mahi bhai had hinted about captaincy at some point in time. He just hinted that 'be ready, it shouldn't be a surprise to you'. When we came into the camp, he involved me in some of the match simulations," he told IPLT20.com.