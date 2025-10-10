<p>New Delhi: The stage was set for the Indian batters to feast and the young duo of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/yashasvi-jaiswal">Yashasvi Jaiswal </a>and Sai Sudharsan savoured the sumptuous delights on offer happily to lay the foundation for another grand show from the hosts.</p>.<p>Moments after winning the toss for the first time in his captaincy career after six failed attempts in the second Test against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Shubman Gill had very little hesitation in taking the first strike. </p>.India Vs West Indies 2nd Test: Chance for India to test the untested.<p>The odd ball spun and turned sharply, but it was a largely helpful surface to bat first. Southpaws Jaiswal and Sudharsan, the two future stars of Indian cricket, didn’t disappoint, with the former cracking a brilliant 173 not out — his seventh Test ton — and the latter easing the mounting pressure on him with a classy 87 as India took the stumps at a commanding 318/2.</p>.<p>The West Indies were in the game only in the opening hour when pacers Jayden Seales and Anderson Phillip bowled probing lines and lengths. There were a few plays and misses, and even a leading edge off KL Rahul. Jaiswal and Rahul, though, fought it out with discipline, giving Seales and Phillip all the respect they warranted. But once the opening hour passed and the pitch eased up, Rahul and Jaiswal started to put the West Indies to the sword mercilessly. However, against the run of play, Rahul perished in the 18th over, needless bravado bringing an end to a promising knock.</p>.<p>After that, Jaiswal and Sudharsan took charge, the duo making the most of the ordinary West Indies bowling. Jaiswal brought his nonchalant arrogance to the fore to regain his mojo following the mini break he had after the gruelling series in England, where he was one of the key performers with 411 runs. The usually flashy Jaiswal this time cut down on his risks and focussed more on scoring in the ‘V’. But when the ball was even a tad short or slightly wide, he unleashed his usual cuts and drives — his strengths. </p>.<p>Having failed in the opening Test where three of his colleagues, including opening partner Rahul, scored a century, Jaiswal appeared determined to attain the landmark. And he did so a little before tea, becoming the joint fourth youngest to score seven Test tons before turning 24 years old.</p>.<p>Just like Jaiswal, confidence and determination were oozing from fellow 23-year-old Sudharsan. Under a bit of pressure after failing to make a big impact since his Test debut at Leeds versus England this June, India’s new No. 3 knew this was a great chance to quell the outside noise. And that fire was visible right from the onset, the Tamil Nadu batter coming charging into the pitch like a horse out of the starting gates. From the get-go he looked set to prove why the management has invested in him.</p>.<p>Barring a mistimed shot while on 58 when Jomel Warrican dropped a sitter at short midwicket, Sudharsan didn’t hit a ball in anger, with his control percentage close to perfection. He knew there was a boundary ball on offer every over, so he played safe for most of the part before depositing the bad ones disdainfully. He too looked on course for a Test ton, but a ripper from Warrican undid him. The ball spun and turned sharply, catching Sudharsan by surprise. Even before he could react, it struck him flush on the pads, the umpire instantly raising his index finger.</p>.<p>Jaiswal, however, carried on without any hiccups to ensure India are in a perfect position to bat West Indies out of the game on Saturday.</p>.<p><strong>SCOREBOARD</strong> INDIA (I Innings): Jaiswal (batting) 173 (253b 22x4) Rahul st Imlach b Warrican 38 (54b 5x4 1x6) Sudharsan lbw Warrican 87 (165b 12x4) Gill (batting) 20 (68b 3x4) TOTAL (for 2 wkts 90 overs) 318 Fall of wickets: 1-58 (Rahul) 2-251 (Sudharsan). Bowling: Seales 16-1-59-0 Philip 13-2-44-0 Greaves 8-1-26-0 Pierre 20-1-74-0 Warrican 20-3-60-2 Chase 13-0-55-0.</p>