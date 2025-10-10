Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

India vs West Indies | Jaiswal's unbeaten ton singes visitors

The 23-year-old's brilliant innings ensured that the hosts are in a perfect position to bat the visitors out of the game.
Last Updated : 10 October 2025, 13:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2025, 13:16 IST
Sports NewsCricketYashasvi JaiswalIndia vs West Indies

Follow us on :

Follow Us