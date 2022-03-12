Jhulan becomes highest wicket taker in women's ODI WC

Jhulan Goswami becomes highest wicket taker in women's WC history

With 40 scalps in her kitty, Goswami has surpassed Australia's Lynette Fullston

PTI
PTI, Hamilton,
  • Mar 12 2022, 17:56 ist
  • updated: Mar 12 2022, 17:56 ist
Veteran India pacer Jhulan Goswami. Credit: AFP File Photo

Veteran India pacer Jhulan Goswami on Saturday surpassed yet another milestone in her illustrious 22-year-old career by becoming the all-time highest wicket-taker in the history of the ICC Women's World Cup here.

With 40 scalps in her kitty, Goswami has surpassed Australia's Lynette Fullston, who took 39 wickets during her career spanning six-year from 1982 to 1988.

Goswami achieved the feat by dismissing Anisa Mohammed in the 36th over of the innings with West Indies chasing a mammoth target of 318 set by India.

Goswami, thus, lead the chart ahead of Fullston, England duo of Carole Hodges (37 wickets) and Claire Taylor (36) and another Australian in Cathryn Fitzpatrick (33).

The veteran 39-year-old right-arm fast bowler has played in five women's Cricket World Cups since 2005.

India rode on brilliant centuries from Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur to comprehensively beat West Indies by 155 runs and bring their World Cup campaign back on track.

India are currently leading the eight-team standings with four points from three games ahead of Australia, New Zealand and South Africa by virtue of a better net run rate.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Jhulan Goswami
Cricket
women's cricket
Sports News

What's Brewing

India needs Rs 1.53L cr investments for climate targets

India needs Rs 1.53L cr investments for climate targets

Easy ideas for everyday table settings

Easy ideas for everyday table settings

Calligraphy in modern times

Calligraphy in modern times

Life of sex workers: Glamour vs reality

Life of sex workers: Glamour vs reality

Puneeth Rajkumar lives on in swansong

Puneeth Rajkumar lives on in swansong

DH Toon | Cong, the butt of jokes on social media

DH Toon | Cong, the butt of jokes on social media

Open Sesame | Ukraine war and its effects

Open Sesame | Ukraine war and its effects

These teens mean business

These teens mean business

 