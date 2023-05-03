K L Rahul likely to miss rest of IPL season after thigh injury; headed to Mumbai for scans

Lucknow Super Giants skipper K L Rahul in all likelihood will take no further part in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after sustaining a serious thigh injury during team's last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore. PTI can also confirm that veteran pacer Jaydev Unadkat's shoulder condition is serious and he too is ruled out of the IPL.

It is understood that it will be a race against time for BCCI Sports Science & Medical Team to get the senior batter-keeper Rahul ready for World Test Championship final in London from June 7 to 11. Rahul injured his right thigh while sprinting towards boundary to a Faf du Plessis cover drive off Marcus Stoinis bowling.

"K L is currently with the team in Lucknow but he is leaving the camp on Thursday after watching the game against CSK on Wednesday. His scans will be done in Mumbai at the BCCI designated medical facility. His case as well as Jaydev's case will be handled by BCCI," a senior BCCI source privy to development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The source also confirmed that no scans has been done till now. "When someone sustains an injury like this, there is considerable amount of pain and swelling that is there in and around the area. The swelling takes around 24 to 48 hours to heal and only after that can you perform the scan," the source said.

"Since he is an important member of Test team, it would only be prudent that he doesn't take any further part in IPL," he further added. "Once the scans ascertain the degree of injury, the BCCI medical team will decide the course of action," said the source.

It is understood that even in case of Unadkat, things aren't looking great at the moment. "Yes, it's a good thing that Jaydev doesn't have a dislocation but the shoulder isn't in great shape and he can't play IPL any more as far as this season is concerned. Also we can't say if he will get fit in time for WTC final," he concluded.