K L Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad fined Rs 12 lakh each for slow over rate

Regarding the other penalised player, the IPL said, 'Mr Ruturaj Gaikwad, Captain, Chennai Super Kings has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 34 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.' Openers Rahul and Quinton de Kock, who made classy fifties on a slow pitch, produced a chasing masterclass to power LSG to a comfortable win over CSK.